Related Program: 
River to River

Frustrated with Fake News? You're Not Alone

By & 44 minutes ago
Related Program: 
River to River
  • John S / Flickr

There’s been a lot of talk about “fake news” and what “the media” do and who “the media” are. During this hour of River to River, we talk about fake news, real news and what makes a fact.

Melissa Zimdars, an assistant professor of communications at Merrimack College, says it’s hard to tell sometimes what is real and what is not.

“Sometimes fake news sources look real, and they are good at fooling people into circulating stories as if they were real,” she says.

"Fake news stories are just that – stories. There isn’t a lot of time spent on building up the website that the story comes from. There’s usually no “about us” or “authors” section that you would find on a credible website.”

Zimdars has created a resource guide for people looking to fact check sources. You can find it here.

Vote Smart National Director, Walker McKusick, and Scott Raecker, Director of the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University and a former republican state lawmaker, also join the conversation.

Raecker says that the responsibility to think critically about news lies just as much with consumers as it does with media outlets.

“Just recently with Buzzfeed, we saw in the sub headline that the facts were unverified,” he says. “Journalism doesn’t do that.” 

Tags: 
River to River

Related Content

Legislative Recap: What You Need to Know About the First Week of the 2017 Session

By , , & Jan 13, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

As the first week of Iowa's 2017 legislative session comes to a close, River to River host Ben Kieffer checks in with Iowa Public Radio statehouse correspondent Joyce Russell to get an idea of what's on tap in the Iowa House and Senate.

Proposal to change confirmation process

Iowa Analysts Offer Insight on Donald Trump's News Conference & What's to Come

By & Jan 11, 2017
Matt A.J. / Flickr

In his first news conference since the 2016 election, President-elect Donald Trump reacted to uncorroborated allegations of the Russians having compromising information about his personal life and finances. He also offered plans to deal with potential business conflicts of interests, the future of the Affordable Care Act, and his view of U.S. intelligence agencies.

Iowa Ranks Second to Last for Animal Legal Protection

By Anna Williams & Ben Kieffer & Emily Woodbury Jan 13, 2017
Mehul Gala

Every year, the Animal Legal Defense Fund releases a report that ranks the animal protection laws of all fifty states. Its newest report details that Illinois takes first place, followed by Oregon, Maine, and California. So where is Iowa in this ranking of states’ animal protection laws?  Also near the top? 

Not even close. 