Fresh Air Weekend: John Oliver; Transgender Activist Sarah McBride

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

John Oliver Finds Humor In The News No One Wants To Hear About: On Last Week Tonight, Oliver dives into often obscure stories, like NRA TV and the laws that govern televangelism. He describes the show's style as "the slowest improv you've ever seen."

With Go-For-Broke Exuberance, 'A Wrinkle In Time' Celebrates The Power Of Love: Ava DuVernay's adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's novel assets that a young girl's imagination can change the world. Critic Justin Chang says despite some gaudiness, the film has its own kind of magic.

Trans Woman Reflects On Love, Loss And The Fight For Equality: Sarah McBride was the first transgender person to speak at the political convention of a major party. Now she's the spokesperson for the LGBTQ rights organization the Human Rights Campaign.

