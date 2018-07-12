Former Gov. Ray Lies In State; Hundreds Pay Their Respects

By 1 hour ago
  • Hundreds of people filed past the casket of former Gov. Robert D. Ray, which lay in state in the Capitol rotunda Thursday evening.
    View Slideshow 1 of 8
    Hundreds of people filed past the casket of former Gov. Robert D. Ray, which lay in state in the Capitol rotunda Thursday evening.
    Michael Leland/IPR
  • The body of former Gov. Robert D. Ray is brought into the Capitol Thursday afternoon, where it lay in state into the evening.
    View Slideshow 2 of 8
    The body of former Gov. Robert D. Ray is brought into the Capitol Thursday afternoon, where it lay in state into the evening.
    Michael Leland/IPR
  • The body of former Gov. Robert D. Ray is brought into the Capitol Thursday afternoon, where it lay in state into the evening.
    View Slideshow 3 of 8
    The body of former Gov. Robert D. Ray is brought into the Capitol Thursday afternoon, where it lay in state into the evening.
    Michael Leland/IPR
  • The body of former Gov. Robert D. Ray is brought into the rotunda.
    View Slideshow 4 of 8
    The body of former Gov. Robert D. Ray is brought into the rotunda.
    Michael Leland/IPR
  • Gov. Ray's widown, Billie Ray, is brought to her husband's casket.
    View Slideshow 5 of 8
    Gov. Ray's widown, Billie Ray, is brought to her husband's casket.
    Michael Leland/IPR
  • Members of Iowa's Asian community help place a wreath by Gov. Ray's casket. The wreath calls him, "..our Ray of freedom."
    View Slideshow 6 of 8
    Members of Iowa's Asian community help place a wreath by Gov. Ray's casket. The wreath calls him, "..our Ray of freedom."
    Michael Leland/IPR
  • A harpist provides music for the visitation.
    View Slideshow 7 of 8
    A harpist provides music for the visitation.
    Michael Leland/IPR
  • The body of former Gov. Robert D. Ray lies in state in the Capitol rotunda.
    View Slideshow 8 of 8
    The body of former Gov. Robert D. Ray lies in state in the Capitol rotunda.
    Michael Leland/IPR

Dignitaries and ordinary Iowans came to the statehouse Thursday to honor Gov. Robert Ray, who died this week at the age of 89.    

He lay in state in the statehouse rotunda until 8:30 p.m., the first official to do so for the past 64 years.     

"I grew up in Iowa and Gov. Ray was always the governor." -Homemaker Robin Clemons, 51, of Marshalltown

In a solemn ceremony, Ray’s granddaughters, members of Iowa’s Asian community and Gov. Kim Reynolds each placed a wreath near the flag-draped coffin before the crowd was allowed to file past.

Governor Ray held the state’s highest office from 1969 to 1983.    For 51 year old Robin Clemons of Marshalltown, Ray was “always the governor” throughout her childhood.

“I went to the State Fair a few times as a kid and seeing him a few times and actually got to meet him  once,” Clemons said.  “I just thought he was the nicest  man.”

Don Stanley is an Assistant Attorney General, a Democrat, but as a young man, he worked as a Republican on one of Ray’s campaigns.   

“He seemed to be able to work across the aisle to get things done,” Stanley said.

"He seemed to be able to work across the aisle to get things done." -Asst. A.G. Don Stanley

A large contingent of Iowa’s Asian community filled one wing of the rotunda and led the mourners filing past the coffin.  

Somkong Vong was eight years old when her family fled Southeast Asia and was welcomed to Iowa by Gov. Ray.   

“I feel we need to pay respect to him,” Vong said.  “If it weren’t for him we would not have the chance  to have the freedom and just pursue our dreams.”

"I owe my life to him." -Refugee Som Baccam

Vong was in the first group of Tai Dam who came to America in 1975.   Som Baccam was also in that group, arriving in Iowa at the age of 11.

“I owe my life to him,” Baccam said.

The wreath borne by the Asian community included the words, “Our beloved hero, our Ray of freedom.”  

The body of the former governor was transported to the rotunda by a contingent of Iowa guard members and state troopers following a motorcade through the city of Des Moines.  

Govs. Branstad, Culver, and Vilsack will be in attendance at the funeral Friday.

Tags: 
news
Famous Iowans

Related Content

Special Role For Asian Community In Gov. Ray Remembrance

By Jul 10, 2018
Daniel Moon

Representatives of Iowa’s Asian community will play a special role on Thursday in observances honoring former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray, who passed away this week at the age of 89.       

A motorcade will transport Ray’s body through Des Moines and to the Capitol where he will lie in state in the rotunda.  

Members of the Asian community will lay one of the wreaths on the coffin and lead the procession of Iowans paying their respects.

Ray oversaw the resettlement of thousands of southeast Asian refugees in Iowa in the 70’s.

Iowa Refugee Resettlement in the 70’s Recalled As 'Not Popular'

By Jul 11, 2018
Manhhai/flickr

As Iowans observe the death this week of former Gov. Robert Ray, some friends and associates are recalling the struggles behind his work bringing southeast Asian refugees to Iowa back in the 1970’s.  

Thousands of refugees were brought to the state starting in 1975, and again later in the decade.   Many were fleeing political repression.

“It was not without controversy for sure,” said former Chief of Staff David Oman.  “There were many people who couldn’t figure out why we would have to do this, why should we do this.”