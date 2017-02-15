Related Program: 
Flynn Resigns, North Korea Tests, Trump Administration 30 Days In

  Retired U.S. Army lieutenant general Michael Flynn at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned Monday, after admitting he did not provide Vice President Mike Pence with complete information about phone conversations held with Russian intelligence during the Trump administration's transition.

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Wayne Moyer, professor of political science at Grinnell College, and Jim McCormick, professor of political science at Iowa State University about the resignation and the likelihood of a congressional investigation.

Then, Mary McCarthy, associate professor of politics and international relations at Drake University joins the conversation to talk about North Korea's test of a ballistic missile and President Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

