Five People Rally in Harpers Ferry Women's March

Though Iowa’s largest Women’s March took place in Des Moines on Saturday, several smaller sister marches were held around the state. The smallest occurred in Harpers Ferry, a town located in northeast Iowa with a population of less than 300.

Harpers Ferry march organizer Nancy Walleser says five people rallied in support of gender equality and other social justice issues. Larger marches were also held in Decorah and Dubuque, but Walleser says people had limited time to participate in the Women’s March in those communities, so marchers decided to demonstrate in town.

"We had a lot of people go past and give us the thumbs up, and wave," says Wallcer. "We had the state trooper stop in the middle of the intersection to question what we were doing. [When we explained] he smiled and said, 'It’s a good day for it, and stay warm.'"

A march was also held in Iowa City. According to the Women's March webpage, more than 670 rallies were held around the globe.