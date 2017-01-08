Featured Studio One Release This Week From Dr. Dog

Dr. Dog have been playing and recording their folk-rock/baroque pop music since around the turn of the century, when they began as a local band in the Philadelphia area. Late in 2016 they dropped a surprise album titled Abandoned Mansion. In the band's own words: "Its a mood record...Nothing too jamming or atonal. No blips or bloops or anything else that might unsettle you...We did a song a day for two weeks. And, almost everything is tracked live...Thematically, this is Dr. Dog meat and potatoes. Our proverbial wheelhouse. Songs of the oldest questions. Songs as tools to finding oneself. And most importantly, songs of acceptance."