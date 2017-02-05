Featured Release This Week From The XX

The XX formed in London in 2005, and released their debut album in 2009. That record was a critical and commercial success (eventually winning the UK Mercury Prize for best album) and The XX have continued their forward momentum to this day. The trio's third full-length record, I See You, was highly anticipated by fans waiting four years since the last album, although they did have the solo release from group member Jamie XX (Jamie Smith) to tide them over. Smith, Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim have delivered a more relaxed, richer and fuller sounding record, with lyrics expressing joy as well as self-doubt and vulnerability. I See You was recorded in several different studios, including Marfa Recording Co., in Marfa, Texas.