Featured Release This Week: Woods Live At Third Man Records

Woods formed in Brooklyn in 2005, and have been steadily releasing their music on Woodsist Records, the Brooklyn-based label founded by band frontman Jeremy Earl. Their latest record, however, is on Jack White's Third Man Records. Woods Live At Third Man Records is part of an on-going series of full-length albums recorded in front of an audience in The Blue Room venue of Third Man Records in Nashville. The albums are released on vinyl only. In the words of Third Man: "Woods'...wheelhouse is a decidedly mellow blend of 'campfire folk,' psych, soul and funk that's wise beyond its years in timbre and lyric....Woods joined us for a meditative masterclass... this past May, performing to a packed house of loyal fans."

Here's a different version of a song included on this new record. It's "Leaves Like Glass" recorded for public radio station KEXP in Seattle.