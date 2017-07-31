Featured Release This Week From Waxahatchee + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Before releasing music as Waxahatchee, singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield was in a band called P.S. Eliot, formed with her twin sister Allison Crutchfield. Katie's debut full-length album as Waxahatchee came out in 2012, and Allison released her first studio album in January of this year. The two sisters remain close. In fact, Allison plays keyboards and percussion on the latest (fourth) Waxahatchee record, Out In The Storm. Lyrically, Katie Crutchfield's song are definitely in the realm of introspective and personal relationship songs. Musically, she and her band frequently rock out.
Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending July 30, 2017:
1 Portugal. The Man- Woodstock
2 Broken Social Scene- Hug Of Thunder
3 Waxahatchee- Out In The Storm
4 Toro Y Moi- Boo Boo
5 Bleachers- Gone Now
6 Haim- Something To Tell You
7 Big Thief- Capacity
8 Oh Wonder- Ultralife
9 Guided By Voices- How Do You Spell Heaven?
10 The Drums- Abysmal Thoughts
11 Washed Out- Mister Mellow
12 Beach Fosssils- Somersault
13 Japanese Breakfast- Soft Sounds From Another Planet
14 Mac DeMarco- This Old Dog
15 Fleet Foxes- Crack-Up
16 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard- Murder Of The Universe
17 Beach House- B-Sides and Rarities
18 Cody ChesnuTT- My Love Divine Degree
19 Girlpool- Powerplant
20 Avey Tare- Eucalyptus
21 Ride- Weather Diaries
22 Dan Auerbach- Waiting On A Song
23 Dan Croll- Emerging Adulthood
24 Beth Ditto- Fake Sugar
25 Chastity Belt- I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone
26 alt-J- Relaxer
27 Twinsmith- Stay Cool
28 Palehound- A Place I'll Always Go
29 Moby & The Void Pacific Choir- More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse
30 Com Truise- Iteration