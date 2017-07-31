Featured Release This Week From Waxahatchee + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Before releasing music as Waxahatchee, singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield was in a band called P.S. Eliot, formed with her twin sister Allison Crutchfield.  Katie's debut full-length album as Waxahatchee came out in 2012, and Allison released her first studio album in January of this year.  The two sisters remain close.  In fact, Allison plays keyboards and percussion on the latest (fourth) Waxahatchee record, Out In The Storm.  Lyrically, Katie Crutchfield's song are definitely in the realm of introspective and personal relationship songs.  Musically, she and her band frequently rock out.

Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending July 30, 2017:

1   Portugal. The Man- Woodstock

2   Broken Social Scene- Hug Of Thunder

3   Waxahatchee- Out In The Storm

4   Toro Y Moi- Boo Boo

5   Bleachers- Gone Now

6   Haim- Something To Tell You

7   Big Thief- Capacity

8   Oh Wonder- Ultralife

9   Guided By Voices- How Do You Spell Heaven?

10  The Drums- Abysmal Thoughts

11   Washed Out- Mister Mellow

12   Beach Fosssils- Somersault

13  Japanese Breakfast- Soft Sounds From Another Planet

14   Mac DeMarco- This Old Dog

15   Fleet Foxes- Crack-Up

16   King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard- Murder Of The Universe

17   Beach House- B-Sides and Rarities

18   Cody ChesnuTT- My Love Divine Degree

19   Girlpool- Powerplant

20   Avey Tare- Eucalyptus

21   Ride- Weather Diaries

22   Dan Auerbach- Waiting On A Song

23   Dan Croll- Emerging Adulthood

24   Beth Ditto- Fake Sugar

25   Chastity Belt- I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone

26   alt-J- Relaxer

27   Twinsmith- Stay Cool

28   Palehound- A Place I'll Always Go

29   Moby & The Void Pacific Choir- More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse

30   Com Truise- Iteration

