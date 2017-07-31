Featured Release This Week From Waxahatchee + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Before releasing music as Waxahatchee, singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield was in a band called P.S. Eliot, formed with her twin sister Allison Crutchfield. Katie's debut full-length album as Waxahatchee came out in 2012, and Allison released her first studio album in January of this year. The two sisters remain close. In fact, Allison plays keyboards and percussion on the latest (fourth) Waxahatchee record, Out In The Storm. Lyrically, Katie Crutchfield's song are definitely in the realm of introspective and personal relationship songs. Musically, she and her band frequently rock out.

Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending July 30, 2017:

1 Portugal. The Man- Woodstock

2 Broken Social Scene- Hug Of Thunder

3 Waxahatchee- Out In The Storm

4 Toro Y Moi- Boo Boo

5 Bleachers- Gone Now

6 Haim- Something To Tell You

7 Big Thief- Capacity

8 Oh Wonder- Ultralife

9 Guided By Voices- How Do You Spell Heaven?

10 The Drums- Abysmal Thoughts

11 Washed Out- Mister Mellow

12 Beach Fosssils- Somersault

13 Japanese Breakfast- Soft Sounds From Another Planet

14 Mac DeMarco- This Old Dog

15 Fleet Foxes- Crack-Up

16 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard- Murder Of The Universe

17 Beach House- B-Sides and Rarities

18 Cody ChesnuTT- My Love Divine Degree

19 Girlpool- Powerplant

20 Avey Tare- Eucalyptus

21 Ride- Weather Diaries

22 Dan Auerbach- Waiting On A Song

23 Dan Croll- Emerging Adulthood

24 Beth Ditto- Fake Sugar

25 Chastity Belt- I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone

26 alt-J- Relaxer

27 Twinsmith- Stay Cool

28 Palehound- A Place I'll Always Go

29 Moby & The Void Pacific Choir- More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse

30 Com Truise- Iteration