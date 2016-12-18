Featured Release This Week From Robert Earl Keen

Houston, Texas native Robert Earl Keen graduated from Texas A&M (with a B.A. in English) in 1978. He then moved to Austin and began performing live in various venues there. By 1984 he had released his first album and started touring outside of Texas. Over thirty years later, he's become one of those treasured Lone Star State troubadours, continuing to record and tour (maybe the road does go on forever). In 1996 Keen recorded No. 2 Live Dinner at one of the quintessential Texas honky tonks, John T. Floore's Country Store in Helotes, Texas. Over time, that album would become his biggest selling record. In celebration of it's 20th anniversary, Keen returned to the same venue for his new album, Live Dinner Reunion. Lyle Lovett, Cory Morrow, Bruce Robison, Reckless Kelly and Joe Ely joined in the festivities. According to Robert Earl Keen, "everybody was just laughing and telling stories...it was so invigorating in terms of what I do, and of course, we had 4,500 people there."