Featured Release This Week From Portugal. The Man + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Portugal. The Man founding members John Gourley and Zach Carothers met as high school students in Wasilla, Alaska. They were originally in another band before starting Portugal. The Man in the early 2000's. Band members came and went, the group relocated to Portland, Oregon, and their first full-length record came out in 2006. Woodstock is the eighth album, inspired by the spirit of the original 1969 Woodstock Festival. John Gourley feels that music has the same mission today as it did then- "to comment on societal and political unease." Gourley said the band was "trying to say something that mattered...trying to write music that would help people feel they're not alone, even if they're angry or feeling lost."
Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending July 23, 2017:
1 Big Thief- Capacity
2 Waxahatchee- Out In The Storm
3 Toro Y Moi- Boo Boo
4 Cody Chesnutt- My Love Divine Degree
5 Broken Social Scene- Hug Of Thunder
6 Moby & The Void Pacific Choir- More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse
7 Steve Earle & The Dukes- So You Wannabe An Outlaw
8 Fleet Foxes- Crack-Up
9 The Drums- Abysmal Thoughts
10 Radiohead- OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017
11 Beth Ditto- Fake Sugar
12 Oh Wonder- Ultralife
13 Beach House- B-Sides And Rarities
14 Sonny Landreth- Recorded Live In Lafayette
15 Dan Auerbach- Waiting On A Song
16 Tigers Jaw- Spin
17 Twinsmith- Stay Cool
18 Guided By Voices- How Do You Spell Heaven?
19 Ride- Weather Diaries
20 Girlpool- Powerplant
21 Com Truise- Iteration
22 Palehound- A Place I'll Always Go
23 Palm- Shadow Expert
24 The Mountain Goats- Goths
25 Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas- Telephone
26 Alex G- Rocket
27 Sam Amidon- The Following Mountain
28 The Suburbs- Hey Muse!
29 Marika Hackman- I'm Not Your Man
30 Kevin Morby- City Music