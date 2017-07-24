Featured Release This Week From Portugal. The Man + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Portugal. The Man founding members John Gourley and Zach Carothers met as high school students in Wasilla, Alaska.  They were originally in another band before starting Portugal. The Man in the early 2000's.  Band members came and went, the group relocated to Portland, Oregon, and their first full-length record came out in 2006.  Woodstock is the eighth album, inspired by the spirit of the original 1969 Woodstock Festival.  John Gourley feels that music has the same mission today as it did then- "to comment on societal and political unease." Gourley said the band was "trying to say something that mattered...trying to write music that would help people feel they're not alone, even if they're angry or feeling lost."  

Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending July 23, 2017:

1   Big Thief- Capacity

2   Waxahatchee- Out In The Storm

3   Toro Y Moi- Boo Boo

4   Cody Chesnutt- My Love Divine Degree

5   Broken Social Scene- Hug Of Thunder

6   Moby & The Void Pacific Choir- More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse

7   Steve Earle & The Dukes- So You Wannabe An Outlaw

8   Fleet Foxes- Crack-Up

9   The Drums- Abysmal Thoughts

10  Radiohead- OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017

11   Beth Ditto- Fake Sugar

12   Oh Wonder- Ultralife

13   Beach House- B-Sides And Rarities

14   Sonny Landreth- Recorded Live In Lafayette

15   Dan Auerbach- Waiting On A Song

16   Tigers Jaw- Spin

17   Twinsmith- Stay Cool

18   Guided By Voices- How Do You Spell Heaven?

19   Ride- Weather Diaries

20  Girlpool- Powerplant

21   Com Truise- Iteration

22  Palehound- A Place I'll Always Go

23  Palm- Shadow Expert

24  The Mountain Goats- Goths

25  Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas- Telephone

26  Alex G- Rocket

27  Sam Amidon- The Following Mountain

28  The Suburbs- Hey Muse!

29  Marika Hackman- I'm Not Your Man

30  Kevin Morby- City Music

