Featured Release This Week From The New Pornographers & Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

jAccording to the band's website: "The New Pornographers are AC Newman and a group of ridiculously talented people uniquely equipped to realize his musical ambitions." That sums it up pretty well. Carl Newman wrote all of the songs on their fine new record Whiteout Conditions, ably supported by Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, Todd Fancey, John Collins, Blaine Thurier and Joe Seiders. Dan Bejar decided to sit this one out. Many of these people write songs and release records of their own. Indeed, the New Pornographers have functioned as more of a musical collective than a band from their beginnings in Vancouver in 1997. Even after twenty years, the lineup (with a couple of changes) has remained more or less consistent. Whiteout Conditions is their seventh studio album, brimming as usual with urgent hooks and exuberant harmonies.
Here's our Top 30 albums played on Studio One Tracks last week:
1. Spoon- Hot Thoughts
2. The New Pornographers- Whiteout Conditions
3. Father John Misty- Pure Comedy
4. Conor Oberst- Salutations
5. Real Estate- In Mind
6. The Shins- Heartworms
7. Dirty Projectors- Dirty Projectors
8. Little Dragon- Season High
9. Future Islands- The Far Field
10. Goldfrapp- Silver Eye
11. Cold War Kids- LA DIVINE
12. Tennis- Your Conditionally
13. Ray Davies- Americana
14. San Fermin- Belong
15. Robyn Hitchcock- Robyn Hitchcock
16. Guided By Voices- August By Cake
17. Thundercat- Drunk
18. Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2- Star Stuff
19. Dude York- Sincerely
20. Laura Marling- Semper Femina
21. The Magnetic Fields- 50 Song Memoir
22. Vagabon- Infinite Worlds
23. Juliana Hatfield- Pussycat
24. Pieta Brown- Postcards
25. Valerie June- The Order of Time
26. Gary Clark Jr.- Live North America 2016
27. Sneaks- It's A Myth
28. Grandaddy- Last Place
29. Craig Finn- We All Want The Same Things
30. Ryan Adams- Prisoner