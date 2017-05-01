Featured Release This Week From The New Pornographers & Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

jAccording to the band's website: "The New Pornographers are AC Newman and a group of ridiculously talented people uniquely equipped to realize his musical ambitions." That sums it up pretty well. Carl Newman wrote all of the songs on their fine new record Whiteout Conditions, ably supported by Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, Todd Fancey, John Collins, Blaine Thurier and Joe Seiders. Dan Bejar decided to sit this one out. Many of these people write songs and release records of their own. Indeed, the New Pornographers have functioned as more of a musical collective than a band from their beginnings in Vancouver in 1997. Even after twenty years, the lineup (with a couple of changes) has remained more or less consistent. Whiteout Conditions is their seventh studio album, brimming as usual with urgent hooks and exuberant harmonies.

Here's our Top 30 albums played on Studio One Tracks last week:

1. Spoon- Hot Thoughts

2. The New Pornographers- Whiteout Conditions

3. Father John Misty- Pure Comedy

4. Conor Oberst- Salutations

5. Real Estate- In Mind

6. The Shins- Heartworms

7. Dirty Projectors- Dirty Projectors

8. Little Dragon- Season High

9. Future Islands- The Far Field

10. Goldfrapp- Silver Eye

11. Cold War Kids- LA DIVINE

12. Tennis- Your Conditionally

13. Ray Davies- Americana

14. San Fermin- Belong

15. Robyn Hitchcock- Robyn Hitchcock

16. Guided By Voices- August By Cake

17. Thundercat- Drunk

18. Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2- Star Stuff

19. Dude York- Sincerely

20. Laura Marling- Semper Femina

21. The Magnetic Fields- 50 Song Memoir

22. Vagabon- Infinite Worlds

23. Juliana Hatfield- Pussycat

24. Pieta Brown- Postcards

25. Valerie June- The Order of Time

26. Gary Clark Jr.- Live North America 2016

27. Sneaks- It's A Myth

28. Grandaddy- Last Place

29. Craig Finn- We All Want The Same Things

30. Ryan Adams- Prisoner