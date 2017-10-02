Featured Release This Week From The National + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

The five members of The National all grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio.  Four of those members are two sets of brothers.  Guitarist/keyboard player Aaron Dessner and his brother Bryce Dessner (also on guitar) are one set, and the other set is the rhythm section of Scott Devendorf (bass) and drummer Bryan Devendorf .  The frontman of The National is Matt Berninger, the singer with the unmistakable baritone voice.  Since forming in 1999 (and eventually relocating to Brooklyn, NY), the band has released a string of critically acclaimed albums.  The new record Sleep Well Beast is no exception.  The Atlantic puts it this way:  "This generation's glum-funny heir to Leonard Cohen, Matt Berninger, delivers unusually lucid lyrics as his now-venerable Brooklyn band experiments with drum machines and snarling guitar solos."

Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Oct. 1, 2017:

1    LCD Soundsystem- American Dream

2    The National- Sleep Well Beast

3    Alvvays- Antisocialites

4    Iron & Wine- Beast Epic

5    Cut Copy- Haiku From Zero

6    The War On Drugs- A Deeper Understanding

7    Deer Tick- Vol.1/Vol.2

8    Grizzly Bear- Painted Ruins

9    Oh Sees- Orc

10   Ariel Pink- Dedicated To Bobby Jameson

11   The Horrors- V

12   Mount Kimbie- Love What Survives

13   JD McPherson- Undivided Heart & Soul

14   Har-Di-Har- We Will Will You

15   Deerhoof- Mountain Moves

16   Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton- Choir Of The Mind

17   Turnover- Good Nature

18   Shout Out Louds- Ease My Mind

19   Gloom Balloon- Drying The Eyes Of The Goddess Of Gloom Underneath The Stars And The Moon

20   Ducktails- Jersey Devil

21   Odesza- A Moment Apart

22   Son Little- New Magic

23   Arcade Fire- Everything Now

24   Beach Fossils- Somersault

25   Chad Vangaalen- Light Information

26   The Dream Syndicate- How Did I Find Myself Here?

27   Liars- TFCF

28   Zola Jesus- Okovi

29   Mogwai- Every Country's Sun

30   Gogol Bordello- Seekers And Finders     

