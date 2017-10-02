Featured Release This Week From The National + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

The five members of The National all grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. Four of those members are two sets of brothers. Guitarist/keyboard player Aaron Dessner and his brother Bryce Dessner (also on guitar) are one set, and the other set is the rhythm section of Scott Devendorf (bass) and drummer Bryan Devendorf . The frontman of The National is Matt Berninger, the singer with the unmistakable baritone voice. Since forming in 1999 (and eventually relocating to Brooklyn, NY), the band has released a string of critically acclaimed albums. The new record Sleep Well Beast is no exception. The Atlantic puts it this way: "This generation's glum-funny heir to Leonard Cohen, Matt Berninger, delivers unusually lucid lyrics as his now-venerable Brooklyn band experiments with drum machines and snarling guitar solos."

Here are the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Oct. 1, 2017:

1 LCD Soundsystem- American Dream

2 The National- Sleep Well Beast

3 Alvvays- Antisocialites

4 Iron & Wine- Beast Epic

5 Cut Copy- Haiku From Zero

6 The War On Drugs- A Deeper Understanding

7 Deer Tick- Vol.1/Vol.2

8 Grizzly Bear- Painted Ruins

9 Oh Sees- Orc

10 Ariel Pink- Dedicated To Bobby Jameson

11 The Horrors- V

12 Mount Kimbie- Love What Survives

13 JD McPherson- Undivided Heart & Soul

14 Har-Di-Har- We Will Will You

15 Deerhoof- Mountain Moves

16 Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton- Choir Of The Mind

17 Turnover- Good Nature

18 Shout Out Louds- Ease My Mind

19 Gloom Balloon- Drying The Eyes Of The Goddess Of Gloom Underneath The Stars And The Moon

20 Ducktails- Jersey Devil

21 Odesza- A Moment Apart

22 Son Little- New Magic

23 Arcade Fire- Everything Now

24 Beach Fossils- Somersault

25 Chad Vangaalen- Light Information

26 The Dream Syndicate- How Did I Find Myself Here?

27 Liars- TFCF

28 Zola Jesus- Okovi

29 Mogwai- Every Country's Sun

30 Gogol Bordello- Seekers And Finders