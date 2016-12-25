Featured Release This Week From Kristin Hersh

I like to think of Kristin Hersh as a kind of godmother of indie rock. Her band Throwing Muses had an impressive run in the '80s and '90s, and sporadically since then. In the 21st century, she formed the band 50 Foot Wave. She has also released many solo albums over the years, and she's authored a few books. As she's done twice before, Hersh has paired a book with a CD for her latest work, Wyatt At The Coyote Palace. Hersh wrote and recorded the 24 songs on the album on her own (with the help of an engineer), and played all of the instruments (guitar, bass, drums, piano, horns, cello and field recordings) herself. Her music and words are compelling, even though the lyrics are often inscrutable. She sings about her life and the people around her, including her son Wyatt who is on the autism spectrum.