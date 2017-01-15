Featured Release This Week From Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs are a fine example of a band that is very popular in their native England, yet remain marginally known in the United States. They formed in Leeds under the name Parva in 2000. After one album, and the usual record label intrigues, Parva re-invented themselves as Kaiser Chiefs in 2003. The name is derived from the Kaizer Chiefs, a South African football team. The original lineup of the band has stayed nearly intact, with only the founding drummer being replaced a few years ago. From the beginning, the band has been inspired by punk and new wave music of the late 1970s and early 1980s. For their sixth studio album, Stay Together, Kaiser Chiefs are going for a more dance-oriented sound. Their previous full-length record was concerned with war and politics; this time out it's love and relationships. According to lead vocalist Ricky Wilson: "The thing about writing a protest album is it's straightforward...You're just saying war is bad. But when you start talking about relationships like on this record it's harder because there's a lot more blurred lines. There's no right or wrong."