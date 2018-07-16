Featured Release This Week From Johnny Marr + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Johnny Marr established his fame in the 1980s with The Smiths- a very popular and influential band in their native England, and a significant cult band in the United States. Marr was the guitarist in the group, and co-wrote the band's songs with frontman Morrissey. The Smiths only lasted for five years, and Marr went on to not only do a lot of session work, but to join bands like The Pretenders (briefly), The The, Modest Mouse, and The Cribs. He also formed a new band, Electronic, with Bernard Sumner. Since 2013, Marr has been releasing solo albums. Call The Comet is his third. In 2010, a BBC poll found Johnny Marr to be the fourth best guitarist of the last 30 years. He demonstrates that mastery, plus his skills as a songwriter and vocalist on Call The Comet.
Here are the Top 30 new releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending July 15, 2018:
1 Neko Case- Hell-On
2 Gorillaz- The Now Now
3 Johnny Marr- Call The Comet
4 Jim James- Uniform Distortion
5 Dawes- Passwords
6 Arthur Buck- Arthur Buck
7 Shannon Shaw- Shannon In Nashville
8 Courtney Barnett- Tell Me How You Really Feel
9 Snail Mail- Lush
10 Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Hope Downs
11 Father John Misty- God's Favorite Customer
12 Melody's Echo Chamber- Bon Voyage
13 Parquet Courts- Wide Awake!
14 Natalie Prass- The Future And The Past
15 Unknown Mortal Orchestra- Sex & Food
16 King Tuff- The Other
17 Caroline Says- No Fool Like An Old Fool
18 Peach Kelli Pop- Gentle Leader
19 Fascinator- Water Sign
20 Arctic Monkeys- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
21 Angelique Kidjo- Remain In Light
22 Beach House- 7
23 The Record Company- All Of This Life
24 Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks- Sparkle Hard
25 Lykke Li- So Sad So Sexy
26 Mourn- Sopresa Familia
27 Jeffrey Foucault- Blood Brothers
28 River Whyless- Kindness, A Rebel
29 Brownout- Fear Of A Brown Planet
30 Ray Lamontagne- Part Of The Light