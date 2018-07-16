Featured Release This Week From Johnny Marr + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Johnny Marr established his fame in the 1980s with The Smiths- a very popular and influential band in their native England, and a significant cult band in the United States. Marr was the guitarist in the group, and co-wrote the band's songs with frontman Morrissey. The Smiths only lasted for five years, and Marr went on to not only do a lot of session work, but to join bands like The Pretenders (briefly), The The, Modest Mouse, and The Cribs. He also formed a new band, Electronic, with Bernard Sumner. Since 2013, Marr has been releasing solo albums. Call The Comet is his third. In 2010, a BBC poll found Johnny Marr to be the fourth best guitarist of the last 30 years. He demonstrates that mastery, plus his skills as a songwriter and vocalist on Call The Comet.

Here are the Top 30 new releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending July 15, 2018:

1 Neko Case- Hell-On

2 Gorillaz- The Now Now

3 Johnny Marr- Call The Comet

4 Jim James- Uniform Distortion

5 Dawes- Passwords

6 Arthur Buck- Arthur Buck

7 Shannon Shaw- Shannon In Nashville

8 Courtney Barnett- Tell Me How You Really Feel

9 Snail Mail- Lush

10 Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Hope Downs

11 Father John Misty- God's Favorite Customer

12 Melody's Echo Chamber- Bon Voyage

13 Parquet Courts- Wide Awake!

14 Natalie Prass- The Future And The Past

15 Unknown Mortal Orchestra- Sex & Food

16 King Tuff- The Other

17 Caroline Says- No Fool Like An Old Fool

18 Peach Kelli Pop- Gentle Leader

19 Fascinator- Water Sign

20 Arctic Monkeys- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

21 Angelique Kidjo- Remain In Light

22 Beach House- 7

23 The Record Company- All Of This Life

24 Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks- Sparkle Hard

25 Lykke Li- So Sad So Sexy

26 Mourn- Sopresa Familia

27 Jeffrey Foucault- Blood Brothers

28 River Whyless- Kindness, A Rebel

29 Brownout- Fear Of A Brown Planet

30 Ray Lamontagne- Part Of The Light