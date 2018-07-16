Featured Release This Week From Johnny Marr + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Johnny Marr established his fame in the 1980s with The Smiths- a very popular and influential band in their native England, and a significant cult band in the United States.  Marr was the guitarist in the group, and co-wrote the band's songs with frontman Morrissey.  The Smiths only lasted for five years, and Marr went on to not only do a lot of session work, but to join bands like The Pretenders (briefly), The The, Modest Mouse, and The Cribs.  He also formed a new band, Electronic, with Bernard Sumner.  Since 2013, Marr has been releasing solo albums.  Call The Comet is his third.  In 2010, a BBC poll found Johnny Marr to be the fourth best guitarist of the last 30 years.  He demonstrates that mastery, plus his skills as a songwriter and vocalist on Call The Comet.

Here are the Top 30 new releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending July 15, 2018:

1    Neko Case- Hell-On

2    Gorillaz- The Now Now

3    Johnny Marr- Call The Comet

4    Jim James- Uniform Distortion

5    Dawes- Passwords

6    Arthur Buck- Arthur Buck

7    Shannon Shaw- Shannon In Nashville

8    Courtney Barnett- Tell Me How You Really Feel

9    Snail Mail- Lush

10  Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Hope Downs

11  Father John Misty- God's Favorite Customer

12  Melody's Echo Chamber- Bon Voyage

13  Parquet Courts- Wide Awake!

14  Natalie Prass- The Future And The Past

15  Unknown Mortal Orchestra- Sex & Food

16  King Tuff- The Other

17  Caroline Says- No Fool Like An Old Fool

18  Peach Kelli Pop- Gentle Leader

19  Fascinator- Water Sign

20  Arctic Monkeys- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

21  Angelique Kidjo- Remain In Light

22  Beach House- 7

23  The Record Company- All Of This Life

24  Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks- Sparkle Hard

25  Lykke Li- So Sad So Sexy

26  Mourn- Sopresa Familia

27  Jeffrey Foucault- Blood Brothers

28  River Whyless- Kindness, A Rebel

29  Brownout- Fear Of A Brown Planet

30  Ray Lamontagne- Part Of The Light

