Featured Release This Week From Future Islands + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Even after three years, it seems that the Baltimore-based band Future Islands can't be written about without mentioning their breakthrough live appearance on the David Letterman show in early 2014. Their performance of "Seasons (Waiting on You)" on that show is closing in on 2,000,000 YouTube views. Frontman Sam Herring's vocal intensity and energetic dance moves simply can't be denied. Iowans could see this for themselves during Future Islands' exciting set at the Hinterland Festival in 2015. The synthy dance party continues on the fifth Future Islands album, The Far Field.
Here's the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks as of May 14, 2017:
1 Cold War Kids- LA DIVINE
2 Future Islands- The Far Field
3 BNQT- Volume 1
4 San Fermin- Belong
5 Little Dragon- Season High
6 Slowdive- Slowdive
7 Son Volt- Notes Of Blue
8 Sylvan Esso- What Now
9 Woods- Love is Love
10 Mac Demarco- This Old Dog
11 The Shins- Heartworms
12 The New Pornographers- Whiteout Conditions
13 Gorillaz- Humanz
14 Robyn Hitchcock- Robyn Hitchcock
15 Real Estate- In Mind
16 Tuxedo- Tuxedo II
17 Justin Townes Earle- Kids In The Street
18 Trombone Shorty- Parking Lot Symphony
19 JC Brooks- The Neon Jungle
20 Chicano Batman- Freedom Is Free
21 Daniel Romano- Modern Pressure
22 Pieta Brown- Postcards
23 Father John Misty- Pure Comedy
24 Spoon- Hot Thoughts
25 Juliana Hatfield- Pussycat
26 The Black Angels- Death Song
27 San Cisco- The Water
28 The Black Lips- Satan's Graffiti or God's Art?
29 Diet Cig- Swear I'm Good At This
30 Valerie June- The Order Of Time