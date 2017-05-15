Featured Release This Week From Future Islands + Studio One Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Even after three years, it seems that the Baltimore-based band Future Islands can't be written about without mentioning their breakthrough live appearance on the David Letterman show in early 2014. Their performance of "Seasons (Waiting on You)" on that show is closing in on 2,000,000 YouTube views. Frontman Sam Herring's vocal intensity and energetic dance moves simply can't be denied. Iowans could see this for themselves during Future Islands' exciting set at the Hinterland Festival in 2015. The synthy dance party continues on the fifth Future Islands album, The Far Field.

Here's the Top 30 releases played on Studio One Tracks as of May 14, 2017:

1 Cold War Kids- LA DIVINE

2 Future Islands- The Far Field

3 BNQT- Volume 1

4 San Fermin- Belong

5 Little Dragon- Season High

6 Slowdive- Slowdive

7 Son Volt- Notes Of Blue

8 Sylvan Esso- What Now

9 Woods- Love is Love

10 Mac Demarco- This Old Dog

11 The Shins- Heartworms

12 The New Pornographers- Whiteout Conditions

13 Gorillaz- Humanz

14 Robyn Hitchcock- Robyn Hitchcock

15 Real Estate- In Mind

16 Tuxedo- Tuxedo II

17 Justin Townes Earle- Kids In The Street

18 Trombone Shorty- Parking Lot Symphony

19 JC Brooks- The Neon Jungle

20 Chicano Batman- Freedom Is Free

21 Daniel Romano- Modern Pressure

22 Pieta Brown- Postcards

23 Father John Misty- Pure Comedy

24 Spoon- Hot Thoughts

25 Juliana Hatfield- Pussycat

26 The Black Angels- Death Song

27 San Cisco- The Water

28 The Black Lips- Satan's Graffiti or God's Art?

29 Diet Cig- Swear I'm Good At This

30 Valerie June- The Order Of Time