Featured Release This Week From Foxygen

Jonathan Rado and Sam France formed Foxygen in 2005, while the two Californians were still in high school. From the beginning the duo have been influenced by the avant-garde and psychedelia, but they also have an affintiy for late 1960s/early 1970s classic rock and songcraft. Foxygen's sprawling 2014 album, ...And Star Power, contained some nice Todd Rundgrenesque tracks, but also found the band indulging their experimental side a bit too much. For their latest release, Hang, Rado and France are still eccentric and experimental, but much more focused. Foxygen's baroque pop/indie rock songs are backed by a 40-piece orchestra, and the record features like-minded collaborators like Matthew E. White and The Flaming Lips' Steven Drozd.