Featured Release This Week From Dude York

Dude York come out of the Pacific Northwest- fertile ground for the pop-punk guitar rock this trio purveys. The current lineup (Peter Richards on guitar and vocals, Claire England on bass and vocals, and Andrew Hall on drums) has been together for about four years. The Seattle label Hardly Art signed Dude York in 2016, and their first album for them came out earlier this year. Halftime For The Holidays is the quick followup. With the exception of a rocking yet respectful take of "Silent Night," these are all new songs. Well, "Takin' Care of Christmas" is a familiar classic rock tune, but the lyrics are all Dude York's.