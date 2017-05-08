Featured Release This Week From Cold War Kids

The Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States is commonly considered to have lasted from the years 1947 to 1991. The band Cold War Kids formed in southern California in 2004, so the group's members were indeed children during the final years of that span. The band isn't particularly political, but on LA Divine, their sixth studio album, they have a lot to say about people and their conflicts. And love, as well. While talking about the record, and the title song that didn't make the final cut, Cold War Kids' frontman Nathan Willett said: "It's about supernatural love- looking for inspiration and meaning, surrendering to feeling, love calling out your name; that journey we must go on to find it."