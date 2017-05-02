Related Program: 
FCC Chair and Commisioner Ajit Pai on Net Neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission last week revealed a plan that would roll back net Obama era neutrality rules. These are the rules that make it illegal for internet service providers to slow down or speed up your access to a certain website. During this River to River conversation, host Ben Kieffer talks with FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai about net neutrality and the role of the FCC in a changing media landscape. 

Pai says the rule change is necessary to encourage internet service providers to expand access to rural areas. 

"Going forward, our goal is two-fold. We want to preserve the free and open internet, and we want to make sure smaller companies have an incentive to build these networks. If we don’t do this, rural communities, smaller areas, are going to be left on the wrong side of the digital divide," he says. 

Critics say that changing these rules will negatively affect consumers and people who rely on the internet to do their work. The idea that smaller service providers would be able to expand and create competition in rural areas is also a controversial claim, according to Iowa State University computer and electrical engineering professor Doug Jacobsen. 

"I’m interested in the provider side, as far as what the removal of these guarantees of equal access and what effect that will have. There isn’t a lot of competition in rural Iowa," he says. 

The FCC will be voting on a rule change on May 18, after which a public comment period will open. 

Related Content

Midwestern Legislatures Seeing Uptick in GOP Control

By & May 1, 2017
Barry Dale Gilfry / Flickr

The 2017 Iowa legislative session was historic in the sense that Republicans held a state government trifecta for the first time in 20 years, and the session carried some major themes including labor issues and family planning services.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with statehouse reporters across the Midwest to see what plans and proposals are being considered in their neck of the woods, as well as the political dynamics of their chambers after the 2016 election.

100 Days: A Valid Marker to Judge a New President?

By & Apr 28, 2017
Gage Skidmore

On this special "Pints and Politics" edition of River to River, Iowa Public Radio's Ben Kieffer co-hosts a discussion with Gazette opinion page editor Jennifer Hemmingsen.

Thursday evening, they gathered at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids to talk politics with columnists Lynda Waddington and Todd Dorman, as well as political reporter James Lynch of The Gazette. They discussed President Donald Trump’s first one-hundred days, as well as the main takeaways of the 2017 Iowa legislative session.

Behind the Blots: Hermann Rorschach's Ink Test

By & Anna Williams Apr 27, 2017
Penguin Random House

We’ve all heard references to the “Rorschach test,” but when you hear that term these days, it’s more likely a cultural reference than a clinical one.  In his new book The Inkblots: Hermann Rorschach, His Iconic Test, and the Power of Seeing, award-winning translator and Guggenheim recipient Damion Searls tells us about the little known life of the man who created that test -- Hermann Rorschach.