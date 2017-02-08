Exploring Iowa's Rock & Roll History at the UNI Museum

In the long history of rock and roll music, Iowa is, unfortunately, best known as the state where Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper were killed in a plane crash. Of course, there’s much more to it than that. The UNI Museum’s exhibit Ballroom Bash: Iowa’s Rock n’ Roll Legacy shines a light on Iowa’s influence and importance in rock history. The exhibit has been on display at UNI’s Rod Library since August of 2016. It’s a collaboration between the UNI Museum and the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association.

The exhibit features pieces on loan from the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association and the Cedar Falls Historical Society, along with several private contributors, including leader of the Blue Band and Iowa rock and roll hall of fame inductee, Iowa Public Radio’s own Bob Dorr. Iowa bands Headstone and House Of Large Sizes are also featured prominently.

The exhibit also includes pieces from more well-known artists, such as The Doobie Brothers, whose original drummer Keith Knudsen was born in Le Mars, and The Everly Brothers, who spent time in Iowa during their childhood.

The Ballroom Bash exhibit will remain in UNI’s Rod Library through August of this year, and will host a performance by UNI’s West African Drum Ensemble on April 20th. The exhibit maintains the same hours as the Library during the week, but visitors are encouraged to stop by during business hours in order to ask questions and receive a personal walkthrough from Museum staff.

This story originally aired during the February edition of IPR’s Iowa Arts Showcase. Thanks to Jess Cruz and Nathan Arndt of the UNI Museum for their participation and assistance.

Tags: 
The B-Side
Iowa Arts Showcase

Related Content

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Weston Noble and More for February IAS

By Jan 27, 2017
Doug Knutson

February brings more than just Cupid’s bow and arrow this year, with a medley of arts events across the state. This month’s Iowa Arts Showcase features:

·       Don P. Roberts, President, CEO, and Director of DRUMLine Live!, speaking on the

show’s upcoming performance at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

·         IPR’s Tony Dehner, exploring Iowa’s Rock and Roll History at UNI’s Rod Library

Hinterland 2017: A Fest for Studio One Fans

By , & Feb 7, 2017
IPR/Tony Dehner

Mark your calendars. The third annual Hinterland music festival is happening August 4th-5th in St. Charles. The lineup has been announced, and it's terrific.

"We wanted to pick something a little bit different than what we did last year -  kind of bring out a different crowd, but also kind of accommodate the crowd we had curated here from the beginning," says Sam Summers, organizer for the festival. 

Hear The Max Wellman Quintet's Studio One Underground Live Sets

By Feb 3, 2017
IPR/Tony Dehner

The Studio One Underground Series continued on Feb. 2, with a live broadcast of The Max Wellman Quintet from The Basement venue of The Des Moines Social Club.  Wellman sang a variety of classics from the Great American Songbook, accompanied by Damani Phillips, Benjamin Oliver Poppen, Steve Charlson and Ron Roberts.  Max Wellman was in fine form, backed by this group of skilled jazz musicians for two sets.

Listen to the Max Wellman Quintet right here!

In Search of New Music for a New Year? Our Favorite Albums of 2016

By , , , & & Sydney Hauer Dec 19, 2016
IPR/Tony Dehner

We received around 1,800 albums this year, and we put just under 900 of those into rotation on IPR's Studio One. There's been so much incredible music released this year; it's impossible to get to all of it. Never fear! We've created a guide. 

Below, you'll find lists of favorites from 2016 from all three of IPR's Studio One Tracks hosts, alongside lists from IPR's Sean McClain and Clay Masters.

What is the Iowa Sound?

By & Dec 26, 2016

When you think of the state of Iowa, you might not initially find yourself thinking about its music scene or rich musical culture. But there is a growing diversity of sound in the state and a “special sauce” that makes the music that’s made here unique.

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Dave Zollo, Iowa City based artist and founder of Trailer Records; Luke Tweedy, owner of Flat Black Studios and Tim Hankewich of Orchestra Iowa about music in Iowa.