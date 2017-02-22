Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

An Exploration of the Bond and Division Between Science and Religion

  Charity Nebbe

Pew Research finds that 68 percent of Americans say there is no conflict between their personal religious beliefs and science. For the 30 percent who do see a conflict, "the most common source of disagreement involves beliefs about evolution and the creation of the universe."

On this edition of Talk of Iowa,  Charity Nebbe hosts a discussion on the compatibility of science and religion, particularly in today’s political climate where the tension between science and religion seems to be heightened. Joining the discussion: Jeff Ploegstra, an associate professor of biology at Dordt College, Emily Schoerning, the National Center for Science Education’s Director of Community Organizing and Research, and Robert Cargill, an assistant professor of classics and Religious studies at the University of Iowa. 

