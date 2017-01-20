Related Program: 
The Evolution of the Inauguration

By & 1 hour ago
  • Attendees wave flags at President Obama's first inauguration on January 20, 2009. With more than 1.8 million people attending, it drew the largest crowds of any inauguration on record.
    angela n. / Flickr

As Donald Trump is inaugurated today, President Obama will be in attendance, following a tradition that highlights one of the most important aspects of inaugurations.

"It's an amazing event in that it signifies the peaceful transition of power, usually from one party to another," says Cary Covington, Associate Professor of political science at the University of Iowa.

In this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Covington and Tim Walch, presidential historian, and former director of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library, about the history of the inauguration.

Taking Stock of Obama's Legacy as He Leaves Office

By & 21 hours ago
Justin Sloan / Flickr

As President Obama's presidency draws to a close, the nation is reflecting on his eight years in office. On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Jessica Welburn, assistant professor of sociology & African American studies at the University of Iowa, Lori Chesser, Chair of Immigration Department at Davis Brown law firm in Des Moines, Donna Hoffman, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa, about the legacy Obama leaves as a president, as a politician, and as a man.

Protest of Trump's Inauguration Underlines Uneasy Mood in America

By & Jan 18, 2017
C Tanti / Flickr

Jennifer Holliday has performed at the inaugurations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. When President-Elect Donald Trump's team reached out, asking her if she would perform at his inauguration Friday, she received a huge amount of backlash, including death threats. She canceled.

When asked on The View yesterday why she originally considered taking the gig, her answer was simple.