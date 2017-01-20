The Evolution of the Inauguration

Listen to the entire edition of River to River.

As Donald Trump is inaugurated today, President Obama will be in attendance, following a tradition that highlights one of the most important aspects of inaugurations.

"It's an amazing event in that it signifies the peaceful transition of power, usually from one party to another," says Cary Covington, Associate Professor of political science at the University of Iowa.

In this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Covington and Tim Walch, presidential historian, and former director of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library, about the history of the inauguration.