Environmental Groups Refocus on States after Federal Court Deals Them a Blow

By 19 hours ago
  • Equipment is set up to monitor water quality on a conservation project near Roland.
    Equipment is set up to monitor water quality on a conservation project near Roland.
    Amy Mayer/IPR file photo

A federal court has sided with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a case that environmental groups had hoped would hasten water clean-up efforts.

 

The Gulf Restoration Network and environmental groups from states that border the Mississippi River argued the EPA needs to enforce numerical standards for water quality. In other words, the agency should establish maximum allowable levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, and then have a means to penalize states that exceed those amounts.

The environmental groups won at the initial stage, but on appeal, the U.S. District Court for eastern Louisiana ruled the Clean Water Act leaves that authority to the states.

“We know that increased leadership from EPA to enforce the Clean Water Act is probably less likely with the upcoming Trump administration,” says Susan Heathcote, water quality program director at the Iowa Environmental Council, which is one of the co-plaintiffs in the case. “So we are looking at all of our options, including new litigation.”

Heathcote says new lawsuits would likely target individual states. Already, the EPA has settled a suit with the state of Missouri, agreeing to enforce numeric standards for water quality in lakes there.  

 

Heathcote describes the task of bringing down nitrogen and phosphorus levels to target amounts that would eventually lead to a decrease in the size of the Gulf of Mexico dead zone as  “the toughest problem we’ve ever tackled.” She says it’s going to take considerable public dollars and cooperation from both rural and urban residents.

“This is a long-term investment that we have to make, and it’s really an investment that we have to make for our children and our grandchildren,” Heathcote says, “because the nutrient levels are not going to go down overnight. They didn’t come up overnight and they’re not going to go down overnight.”

 

Heathcote says now the challenge is to fund the needed landscape changes, such as more conservation practices on farmland. In Iowa, for example, she says the nutrient reduction strategy, approved by state officials in 2013, has ample goals but insufficient funding to achieve them. She’s hopeful environmental, agricultural and public health groups can work together to pressure the legislature to fund more water quality projects.

 

Tags: 
Water Quality
news
agriculture
Farming

Related Content

The Changing Landscape of the Prairie Pothole Region

By Aug 12, 2016
Clay Masters / IPR

There’s been a lot of talk in Iowa about water quality. From failed attempts by the legislature and the governor to come up with new funding, to the state’s largest water utility suing three rural boards of supervisors in northwest Iowa. That area of the state is part of a region called the “prairie pothole”. It stretches from Canada, down through the Dakotas, northern Montana and western Minnesota as well.

In North Dakota, much of this habitat is still intact and conservationists are concerned about the health implications of a landscape looking more like Iowa.

Environmental Groups Pressure EPA to Help Improve Water Quality

By Nov 17, 2016
Amy Mayer/IPR file photo

A coalition of state environmental groups called the Mississippi River Collaborative is pressuring the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do more to clean up waterways in the Mississippi River Watershed.

In a report released today, the group calls upon the EPA to take concrete action to force improvements in water quality.

To Tackle Frequent Flooding, Fund Watershed Managment Projects

By & Oct 20, 2016
Dean Borg, Iowa Public Radio

The frequency of severe flooding events in Iowa is increasing. Data from Iowa State University shows that 100-year flood plain maps really map 25-year flood plains, and in cities like Cedar Rapids, large rainfall events have increased by 56 percent.  

Kamyar Enshayan, director of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy and Environmental Education, says that’s in part due to land use.

How Are Nitrates Ending Up In Drinking Water Supplies?

By Sep 19, 2016
Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media

Contaminated drinking water isn't just a problem for Flint, Michigan. Many towns and cities across the Midwest and Great Plains face pollution seeping into their water supplies. A big part of the problem: farming and ranching.