Related Program: 
River to River

Ending the Silence of Women with Incarcerated Loved Ones

By & 2 hours ago
  • Gina Clayton
    Gina Clayton
    Courtesy of Essie Justice Group

One in four women and nearly one in two black women have a family member in prison; and while solutions to mass incarceration have largely focused on men, there are millions of women who have family members in prisons, jails and immigration detention centers.

Attorney and activist, Gina Clayton, is working to break the silence of women with incarcerated family members through her organization, Essie Justice Group. The organization works to cut through the stigma that silences these women and encourages women to engage in anti-mass incarceration advocacy.

Clayton has been awarded the 2017 Grinnell College Innovator for Social Justice Prize for her work with Essie. Established in 2011, the Grinnell Prize's $100,000 award is the largest given by any U.S. college in recognition of social justice. Of each prize, $50,000 goes to the prizewinner, and the other $50,000 to the prizewinner's organization.

On this River to River segment, host Ben Kieffer talks with Clayton, as well as Cheryl Diston, an Essie Justice Group graduate from Oakland, CA.

Tags: 
River to River
criminal justice
Justice System

Related Content

The Growth of Iowa Telemedicine

By & Sep 28, 2017
Andy G. / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode

Telemedicine is the remote delivery of healthcare services including using new technologies like video streaming. This method has been growing in use in recent years, and the topic was the subject of a panel discussion earlier this month at the Iowa Ideas Conference in Cedar Rapids. It was moderated by River to River host Ben Kieffer.

Challenges to Providing Safe Drinking Water in the Midwest

By & Sep 27, 2017
USDA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says that levels of nitrate in drinking water at or above 10 parts per million are unsafe, particularly for infants, who could develop a potentially fatal blood disorder called "blue-baby" syndrome.

The Interim Director for the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination at the University of Iowa, Pete Weyer, says that the latest research shows negative health impacts—particularly cancer—for infants and even adults at a much lower limit.

My Train to Freedom: A Jewish Boy’s Journey from Nazi Europe to a Life of Activism

By & Sep 25, 2017
Silar

As a boy growing up in Czechoslovakia, Ivan Backer escaped the Holocaust. In this hour of River to River, Backer recounts how his family fled Europe during World War II.

Backer is the author of My Train to Freedom: A Jewish Boy’s Journey from Nazi Europe to a Life of Activism, in which he opens up about the day he fled Prague under Nazi occupation. He talks about Nicholas Winton, the man on who organized the Kindertransport trains that saved Backer and more than six-hundred other children.