Drake Enters Agreement with Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Drake University in Des Moines is entering into an arrangement it hopes will increase diversity at the private school. Drake is signing an agreement with three historically black colleges and universities.

Graduates of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, Lincoln University outside Philadelphia, and Kentucky State University in Frankfurt, will be guaranteed scholarships upon admission to Drake’s Law School and doctor of pharmacy program. Drake’s provost, Sue Mattison, says the university is intent on drawing more minority students to campus.

“It benefits everybody on campus to be able to see things from different perspectives," she says. "There’s quite a bit of research that shows when teams or organizations have diversity, they perform better, everyone benefits.”

Mattison says the initiative will also help improve diversity within the fields of law and pharmacy.

“We’re very excited to increase the number of under-represented students in the law school, as well as the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to help support those professions to diversify, as well.”

Currently, African-American students makeup six percent of the law school and four percent of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Drake.

Students entering Drake Law School will receive scholarships to cover at least half the tuition. Students pursuing doctor of pharmacy degrees will be granted at least $10,000 a year in scholarships.