Did Iowa GOP Fulfill Election Promises this Session?

For the first time in 20 years, Republicans held majorities in the Iowa House, Iowa Senate, with a Republican in the governor’s office.

On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer hosts a discussion on what was accomplished this legislative session with panelists: Kathie Obradovich of the Des Moines Register, James Lynch of The Gazette, Barbara Rodriguez of the AP, and Iowa Public Radio statehouse correspondent, Joyce Russell.

They discuss the most interesting aspects of this year's session, as well as the policies that will shape Iowa in the years to come, including a plan to scale back a decades-old collective bargaining law, a measure preventing cities and counties from setting their own minimum wage, and the debate over abortion related services.