DHS Director: Iowa Developing Plans in Case CHIP Funding Runs Out

By 1 minute ago
  • foxhoven
    Iowa DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven
    John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven says the state can fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) into April.

Congress has yet to renew federal funding for the program, which is called hawk-i in Iowa. It provides health insurance for about 60,000 kids from low and moderate income families in the state.

Foxhoven says he thinks CHIP will be reauthorized, but he says Congress has been unpredictable.

"We have to hope for the best but prepare for the worst, and so we’re trying to develop some contingency plans, just in case," Foxhoven says. "We’re not real far along on those because we have several months, but it’ll be a challenge. There’s no question it’ll be a challenge to deal with that if it’s not reauthorized—it’s a lot of kids." 

Federal funding for CHIP expired at the end of September. Some states are already running out of CHIP money and are warning families that they may have to end the program soon.

Iowa Can Continue Funding CHIP Through March 2018

By Oct 5, 2017
WIKICOMMONS / Nevit Dilmen

Iowa has enough money through March to continue providing health care to children from moderate and low income families, while Congress figures out how to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The program provides healthcare to nearly 9 million children nationwide, including 60,000 in Iowa. States structure CHIP programs differently, which means funding will run out in different places at different intervals.

Parents Worry Congress Won't Fund The Children's Health Insurance Program

By Dec 12, 2017

It's a beautiful morning in Pittsburgh, but Ariel Haughton is stressed out. She's worried her young children's health insurance coverage will soon lapse.

"So, we're like a low-middle-class family, right?" she says. "I'm studying. My husband's working, and our insurance right now is 12 percent of our income — just for my husband and I. And it's not very good insurance either."

The policy that covers the couple requires high fees to even see a doctor, and it has a high deductible for further treatment.