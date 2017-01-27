Des Moines Water Utility Can't Sue Drainage Districts For Monetary Damages

By & 1 hour ago
  • Raccoon River near downtown Des Moines
    Raccoon River near downtown Des Moines
    Michael Leland/IPR

An Iowa Supreme Court ruling has found that 10 drainage districts northwest of Des Moines are not liable for potentially millions of dollars in damages. Des Moines's water utility brought the case in a novel attempt to sue other government entities for monetary damages.

Des Moines Water Works says farm runoff into the Raccoon River from drainage districts in Sac, Calhoun

Des Moines Water Works CEO Bill Stowe reacting to the Iowa Supreme Court opinion that says Iowa drainage districts are not liable for damages caused by farm runoff.
Credit Clay Masters/IPR

and Buena Vista Counties are causing high levels of nitrates in the city's water supply. The utility argued it's not fair it foots the bill for removing pollutants that originate from the upstream sources.

But the Supreme Court disagrees with Water Works, citing that drainage districts have enjoyed legal immunity for more than a century. 

"We reaffirmed our immunity precedent just four years ago to hold that a railroad could not sue a drainage district for the railroad’s costs incurred repairing underground drainage tile," writes Justice Thomas Waterman in the majority opinion. 

Jennifer Zwagerman of the Drake University Agricultural Law Center says the court delivered a broad reading of this immunity, while also giving a thorough explanation of Iowa code and the Judicial Branch's limitations. 

"It seems like from my reading, they basically are punting a lot of issues back to the legislature, spelling out exactly why they don’t have authority in parts of the code," she says. "I think the court is reflective of the issues out there right now, recognizing that something has to be done."

Large agricultural groups are praising the ruling, as they say the lawsuit was all about finger-pointing and has only impeded progress to improve water quality in Iowa. 

"It just gave credence to what we’re doing out here," says Jolene Riessen of the Iowa Corn Growers Association. "We’re not trying to make problems. We’re just trying to make ground productive."

This ruling does not stop a federal trial scheduled for June, which asks whether the drainage districts are violating the Clean Water Act.

"We’re disappointed but not surprised by the Supreme Court’s ruling," says Water Works CEO Bill Stowe. "What we’re more interested in is making sure the drainage districts in the future restrict the pollutants that they’re putting in to the State of Iowa’s waters."

Tags: 
news
Water Quality

Related Content

Environmental Groups Refocus on States after Federal Court Deals Them a Blow

By Dec 28, 2016
Amy Mayer/IPR file photo

A federal court has sided with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a case that environmental groups had hoped would hasten water clean-up efforts.

 

The Gulf Restoration Network and environmental groups from states that border the Mississippi River argued the EPA needs to enforce numerical standards for water quality. In other words, the agency should establish maximum allowable levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, and then have a means to penalize states that exceed those amounts.

Absent Regulations, Farmers Dabble in Voluntary Measures to Stop Harmful Runoff

By Sep 21, 2016
Amy Mayer/IPR

On a gray day, just as the rain begins to fall, Roger Zylstra stops his red GMC Sierra pick-up truck on the side of the road and hops down into a ditch in Jasper County, Iowa. It takes two such stops before he unearths amid the tall weeds and grasses what he’s looking for.

"Here is one of the tiles," he says, pointing to a pipe about six or eight inches in diameter. Water trickles from it into a culvert that runs under the road after flowing through a network of underground drainage lines below his farm field. "That's where it outlets."

Dollars Flow into Water Quality Programs in Iowa, but Their Effectiveness is Still Unclear

By May 20, 2016
Clay Masters/IPR

This week IPR News is taking a look at water quality in the state.

Iowa Lawmakers, farmers and environmentalists continue to debate the best way to curb water quality issues, following an unsuccessful attempt to fund more projects this legislative session.

Iowa Water Quality Funding Not Easy to Track

By May 19, 2016
Clay Masters / IPR

This week IPR News is taking a look at water quality in the state.

A state cost share program designed to help Iowa farmers install nutrient reduction practices on their farm is entering its fourth year.  Lawmakers and the governor struggled this legislative session to come up with a way to spend more money on water quality in the state. In the last three years, the state has awarded $12 million on 45 different projects.

Paying The Price for Clean Water in Des Moines

By May 18, 2016
Clay Masters / IPR

This week IPR News is taking a look at water quality in the state.