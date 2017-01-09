Des Moines Public Schools Hiring More than 100 Teachers

By 52 minutes ago
  • More than 700 students from 6th-8th grade presented their semester's research during the annual Weeks Science Fair to more than 50 volunteer judges on Dec. 6, 2016.
    More than 700 students from 6th-8th grade presented their semester's research during the annual Weeks Science Fair to more than 50 volunteer judges on Dec. 6, 2016.
    Des Moines Public Schools

Iowa’s K-12 school year is only about half-way over, but many districts around the state have begun the process of hiring for the 2017-2018 academic year. Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest district, says it plans to hire more than 100 teachers based on anticipated retirements and resignations. 

More than 10 percent of the new hires will be special education teachers. These instructors are particularly difficult to find, due to the various certifications within this area of teaching.

"I could be a Strat I, which allows me to serve mild and moderate students. Or I could be a Strat II teacher and be serving ID, which is intellectual disabilities. Or I could be a Strat II, BD which is more behavioral needs," says Tiffany O'Hara, DMPS's director of human resources for certified staff. "So that’s what makes it even a little more challenging."

Other areas that will likely welcome several new hires include secondary science and math departments, and English language learning. More than 100 languages are spoken within the DMPS student body, which O'Hara says is reflective of a diversifying community. 

"That’s not unusual if you look around at the states that are around us. And that’s been a trend for 10 years," she says. "It’s just Iowa is starting to see some things that they haven’t seen necessary as predominately has they have before."  

Tags: 
Education
English
news
Disability

Related Content

For Special Education Teacher, 'Every Day Is Precious'

By editor Oct 4, 2012

Ken Rensink's path to special education teaching began when he was 19, just one day after he completed his training for the U.S. Army Reserves. He fell asleep at the wheel of his car, hit a telephone pole and nearly lost his life.

"I was paralyzed from the waist down," Ken told friend Laurel Hill-Ward, a Chico State University professor who trains special education teachers. "My left arm was so weak, I could barely hold a plastic cup of water."

Recipes for Success: Students Growing in the Kitchen and School

By Charity Nebbe & Diviin Huff Nov 21, 2016
regan76 / Flickr

When we think about homework, tutoring and test preparation, we don’t usually think food.  However, a few Iowans are combining great food and education in an innovative approach for children to get better at school, communication skills, and making well balanced meals.

Elliot Test Kitchen in Fort Madison is a place where young people can go to learn about food, but they can also learn a whole lot more. Elliot Test Kitchen gives students access to tutoring in many different subjects and also ACT prep. 

Great Books To Inspire English Language Learners

By editor Dec 17, 2016

Part of our series, 5 Million Voices.

I grew up speaking Spanish, and I didn't start learning English until I was in preschool. When it came to books, I struggled — like many ELL students — to connect with characters that didn't look like me or speak my language.

To this day I have yet to pick up a copy of Anne of Green Gables.

Invisible Hawkeyes; African Americans at the University of Iowa During the Long Civil Rights Era

By Oct 19, 2016
University of Iowa Press

Between the 1930s and the 1960s, northern universities became a destination for black students from the south looking for the kinds of opportunities they didn't have access to back home.  The process of integrating Iowa's public universities was long and slow.  Black athletes and artists were among the first students to cross the academic color line in Iowa City.   This hour, we'll hear about a new book that tells the stories of many of the black students who were among the first to study at the University of Iowa.