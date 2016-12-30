Des Moines Police Get Body Cameras in 2017

The entire uniformed division of the Des Moines Police Department will be equipped with body cameras next year. The more than 300 cameras are being purchased with the help of a grant from the Department of Justice, as well as community donations.

The DMPD says the cameras will aid with evidence gathering and help the community gain a better understanding of police work.

"The public will get a really raw inside look inside look at some of the things that we do and how we do things, and why we do things. Some of the things we have to put up with," says Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The Des Moines Police Department will receive its first shipment of approximately 80 body cameras in mid January.

In addition to uniformed officers, Parizek says DMPD detectives will use cameras when they go out on interviews for investigations.