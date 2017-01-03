Dean Borg Reflects on 45 Years Hosting Iowa Press

Dean Borg has hosted Iowa Public Television's public affairs program Iowa Press since 1972. Next week, he retires as the regular host of the program.

On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer asks Borg to reflect on more than four decades of Iowa news and political interviews, including his interview with President Jimmy Carter and the two Bushes who would eventually become presidents, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Later in the hour, the new host of Iowa Press, former longtime Des Moines Register political columnist, David Yepsen, joins the conversation.

River to River
Journalism
news media

