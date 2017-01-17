Coyotes Adapt to Live Alongside Humans By Developing Nocturnal Habits

Listen to the entire edition of Wildlife Day - Talk of Iowa

When wolves disappeared from Iowa in the early 20th century, coyotes filled the vacancy left behind.

"The coyote, then, was mostly a western species - a great plains species that gradually moved eastward," says emeritus wildlife extension specialist, Jim Pease.

In addition to adapting to a new area, coyotes have also adapted to live alongside humans.

"While they are diurnal animals (out in the daytime) ...they've become much more nocturnal," says Pease. "Although they're very capable of hunting during the daytime, and traditionally have, they certainly have adapted to when humans mostly aren't around."

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Pease about the habits of coyotes, wolves, and foxes. They talk about their history in Iowa, how they live, what they eat, and how they co-exist with man.