Cornell College's Largest Donation

Mount Vernon's Cornell College is celebrating its largest cash gift in its history, and is immediately investing it in a science center. The $20-million gift comes from 1965 alumna, Jean Russell, now a St. Louis medical doctor.

Jonathan Brand, Cornell's President says, "Thanks to Jean we were able to hit our $32-million goal for the science center in under two years." The science project is a new four-story, 45,600 foot building and renovation of the current West Science Center and Law House to house STEM studies.

Construction on the new science center begins this spring with completion scheduled for early 2019. The total project cost is $35-million, financed entirely by philanthropy. Fundraising for the final $3-million is underway.