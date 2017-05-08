Corn Planting a Little More Than Halfway Done

The USDA’s weekly crop update says just over half of Iowa’s expected corn acreage is planted, with about 52 percent in the ground.

Robert Lynch, who farms north of Fort Dodge, was among many Iowa corn growers working around the clock this past weekend, taking advantage of good weather.

“We pushed pretty hard and we got it put in late last night,” he said. “We planted 18, 20 hours yesterday, just trying to keep ahead. It was 12:30…1:00 this morning before we got the last field done.”

The percentage of corn planted already is a week behind last year’s pace, but only slightly later than average.

“The corn is probably right on line,” Lynch said. “If we try to get in by the sixth to eighth of May to get our corn finished up, and turn right around and do the beans, it’s probably right on line. The beans will be good to get in this early too.”

Statewide, nine percent of Iowa’s soybean acreage is planted, about average for this date.