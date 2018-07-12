Related Program: 
A Conversation with NPR's Ombudsman

By & 30 minutes ago
  • Emily Woodbury

Gallup polling shows that public trust in media outlets has dropped in recent years.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks about possible reasons for the shift in public trust with NPR ombudsman and public editor Elizabeth Jensen. In her role, Jensen serves as a liaison between NPR’s newsroom and its listeners.

Iowa Public Radio news director Michael Leland and executive director Myrna Johnson also join the conversation.

IPR welcomes your comments and questions about the show; contact us anytime at rivertoriver@iowapublicradio.org.

