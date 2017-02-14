Congressman Steve King: Not Worried About Trade Threats from Mexico

Host Ben Kieffer talks with Iowa Congressman Steve King

Iowa’s Fourth District Republican Congressman Steve King says he’s not overly concerned about a Mexican senator’s bill that could halt U.S. corn exports.

King says it’s one of the first signs of concrete action from Mexico in response to president Trump’s threats to impose high tariffs on Mexican goods..

"This talk about a 20 percent duty on products coming in from Mexico is never going to fly. That’s something like a 54 billion dollar a year duty, and that’s just me doing the math on the back of an envelope. And no one is going to go for that here in this Congress, we don’t want to start a trade war," says King.

The bill would require corn be imported only from Brazil and Argentina. Mexico is currently the largest importer of U.S. corn. King says if the Mexican lawmaker wanted to get the attention of the U.S. Congress, he has.