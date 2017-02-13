Related Program: 
Collective Bargaining Debated Tonight at Statehouse

By , & 17 minutes ago
    Public workers and others at statehouse hearing on collective bargaining bill
    Joyce Russell/IPR

Iowa Republican lawmakers would like to rewrite Iowa’s public employee collective bargaining law. Their plans are laid out in companion bills, Senate File 213 and House File 291.

A collective bargaining public hearing is scheduled for today at 6p.m. in the old Iowa Supreme Court chamber.

On this Legislative Day edition of River to River, guest host Dean Borg and IPR statehouse correspondent Joyce Russell host a conversation with union leaders, lawmakers, and proponents on either side of the issue to discuss the impact of the proposed changes.

Guests joining today's discussion include: Senator Jason Schultz (R), of Schleswig; Senator Nate Boulton (D), of Des Moines; Tammy Wawro, president of the Iowa State Education Association; Danny Homan, President of AFSCME Iowa Council 61; Gretchen Tegeler, president of the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa; Katy Swalwell, assistant professor of education at Iowa State University.

Upmeyer: Employers Don’t Have to Lower Wages if Minimum Wage Bill Passes

By Feb 9, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

The top Republican in the Iowa House is downplaying concerns about a bill that advanced this week to throw out higher minimum wage laws currently in effect in four Iowa counties.  

The bill would mandate the same $7.25 minimum wage statewide, so higher wages approved in Polk, Linn, Johnson and Wapello counties would be repealed.  

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake) says that doesn’t mean wages in those communities will automatically go down.

Increased Security as Public Workers Protest Collective Bargaining Bill

By Feb 8, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

A bill to scale back the rights of public workers got its first airing at the statehouse today, one day after it was introduced to broad and noisy criticism.   Public workers told house and senate panels the bill guts Iowa’s collective bargaining law which they say has helped raise the standard of living for 130,000 state, county, city, and school employees.      

Extra troopers were on hand at the capitol for the hearings.     

Legislation Would Lower Minimum Wages In Four Iowa Counties

By Feb 8, 2017
Flickr / Brad Covington

Some local governments are opposing legislation in the Republican-controlled Iowa house that would stop cities and counties from setting an hourly wage that’s higher than the state minimumIf the legislation becomes law this would lower the hourly wages in Johnson, Linn, Polk and Wapello counties.   

Since 2008, Iowa’s minimum wage has been $7.25, which is also the federal minimum. Many argue in 2017 that’s not enough.