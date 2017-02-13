Collective Bargaining Debated Tonight at Statehouse

Listen to the entire Legislative Day program hosted by Dean Borg - River to River

Iowa Republican lawmakers would like to rewrite Iowa’s public employee collective bargaining law. Their plans are laid out in companion bills, Senate File 213 and House File 291.

A collective bargaining public hearing is scheduled for today at 6p.m. in the old Iowa Supreme Court chamber.

On this Legislative Day edition of River to River, guest host Dean Borg and IPR statehouse correspondent Joyce Russell host a conversation with union leaders, lawmakers, and proponents on either side of the issue to discuss the impact of the proposed changes.

Guests joining today's discussion include: Senator Jason Schultz (R), of Schleswig; Senator Nate Boulton (D), of Des Moines; Tammy Wawro, president of the Iowa State Education Association; Danny Homan, President of AFSCME Iowa Council 61; Gretchen Tegeler, president of the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa; Katy Swalwell, assistant professor of education at Iowa State University.