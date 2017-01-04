The Challenge Facing Republicans in Repealing and Replacing Obamacare

Listen to the full discussion - River to River

Earlier this week, House Republicans went behind closed doors to gut their own ethics watchdog, and then reversed course after backlash.

On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University, who offer their thoughts on why House Republicans sought to curtail The Office of Congressional Ethics.

They also discuss the challenge facing Republicans in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, President-Elect Donald Trump's continued skepticism of Russian hacking to influence the presidential election, and the impact of nuclear-capable North Korea's announcement that it’s close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.