Cedar Rapids, Police Officer Deny Allegations in Shooting Lawsuit

By 3 hours ago

Dashboard camera footage shows Officer Lucas Jones and Jerime Mitchell in Cedar Rapids November 1, 2016.
Credit YouTube

The City of Cedar Rapids and a police officer are denying all allegations in a lawsuit over a police shooting that left a man paralyzed from the neck down. 

In responses filed last week, the City of Cedar Rapids and police officer Lucas Jones state they are not liable for injuries or damages to Jerime Mitchell and his wife.

Mitchell sued the city and Jones after Jones shot him during a traffic stop last November.

Jones and the city deny all allegations in the complaint, but they do not provide many details.

Jones states he did not order his canine unit to kill Mitchell, as was alleged in the initial complaint. He states he acted in self-defense when Mitchell "actively struggled" with him. 

Mitchell and his wife are suing for negligence, "reckless, willful and wanton" actions, assault and battery, and the infliction of emotional distress. 

A conference call to determine a trial date is scheduled for next month.

news
Police and Law Enforcement
courts

Man Shot by Cedar Rapids Police Officer Sues City

By Mar 15, 2017
jones and mitchell dash cam
YouTube

A man who was shot by a Cedar Rapids police officer last fall is suing the city. Jerime Mitchell has been paralyzed from the neck down since the shooting, which happened during a traffic stop in November.

Mitchell and his wife are suing the city and Officer Lucas J0nes for negligence, “reckless, willful and wanton” actions, assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium.

The details of the shooting presented in the lawsuit are very different from those made public by county and state authorities late last year.

Cedar Rapids Police Officer Won't Be Indicted, Some Say Grand Jury Should Have Been Postponed

By Dec 7, 2016
Sarah Boden/IPR

The Cedar Rapids police officer who shot a black man during a traffic stop last month, leaving him paralyzed, will not be charged with a crime. Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden says a grand jury decided there wasn’t enough evidence to indict Officer Lucas Jones in the shooting of Jerime Mitchell.

Protesters Want Video of Cedar Rapids Police Shooting, and Cultural Changes for Force

By Nov 16, 2016
Sarah Boden/IPR

Supporters of a Cedar Rapids man who was shot by a police officer and is now paralyzed, spoke at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The group then peacefully protested outside of Coe College, not far from where 37-year-old Jerime “Danky” Mitchell was shot on November 1.

Activists want institutional changes implemented to improve how Cedar Rapids police officers interact with the community, especially black residents. They’re also demanding the release of the dash camera video of the shooting of Danky Mitchell. 