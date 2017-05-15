Hear the full show

Iowa has been through a lot of change in the last 40 years. The farm crisis set off a chain reaction that continues to impact rural Iowa today. While some rural areas are doing well, others are still struggling and trying to cope with ever dwindling populations.

During this Talk of Iowa interview, host Charity Nebbe talks with Robert Wolf, who has authored a new book, Building the Agricultural City: A Handbook for Rural Renewal, which presents the idea of regionalism as an idea that could help rural areas. David Peters, an associate professor of sociology at Iowa State University, also joins the conversation.