Talk of Iowa

Building the Agricultural City: A Handbook for Rural Renewal

Iowa has been through a lot of change in the last 40 years. The farm crisis set off a chain reaction that continues to impact rural Iowa today. While some rural areas are doing well, others are still struggling and trying to cope with ever dwindling populations. 

During this Talk of Iowa interview, host Charity Nebbe talks with Robert Wolf, who has authored a new book, Building the Agricultural City: A Handbook for Rural Renewal, which presents the idea of regionalism as an idea that could help rural areas. David Peters, an associate professor of sociology at Iowa State University, also joins the conversation.

Talk of Iowa

Public Gardens are "Hidden Gems"

The Friday before Mother’s Day has been named National Public Gardens Day, which creates a wonderful opportunity to visit and celebrate the many public gardens in Iowa. Public parks like the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Reiman Gardens in Ames, and the Bickelhaupt Arboretum in Clinton are just some of many across the state. Assistant Director of Reiman Gardens, Aaron Steil, says that what sets these organizations apart from private counterparts is their dedication to educating the public about beautification and conservation of plant ecosystems.  

How Fast Can You Run?--A Novel Based on the Life of Micahel Majok Kuch

This hour, we hear about the life of Michael Majok Kuch, a featured "Lost Boy of Sudan" from the PBS documentary "Dinka Diaries," as described in the poet Harriet Levin Millan's first novel "How Fast Can You Run." (Harvard Square Press). 

I'm Not Racist... Am I?

The new documentary I'm Not Racist... Am I? shows the journey of 12 teenagers from New York City who meet over the course of a school year to talk about race and privilege in a series of workshops and in conversations with friends and family members. The film's director, Catherine Wigginton Greene, hopes the film will inspire others to recognize and interrupt racism in their own lives.