Budget Cuts Reach Families Getting Cancer Treatment

By 30 minutes ago
  • Iowa State Capitol Dome
    Iowa State Capitol Dome
    John Pemble / IPR

A bill to cut tens of millions of dollars in spending to balance this year’s state budget is making its way through the Iowa House and Senate, and a top Democratic budget-writer is  criticizing one proposal they say will harm poor families who are already in tough circumstances.   

The bill negotiated by majority Republicans in the House, Senate, and governor’s office would cut lodging support for families who have to spend time in Iowa City while getting health care.  

“There’s language that says they will reduce by $150,000 support for families living in poverty who are at the University of Iowa Hospitals receiving cancer treatment,”   said Rep. Chris Hall (D-Sioux City).

The aid is available to families living at 200% of the federal poverty level. 

“I believe the hospitals will still be able to provide the care necessary for the families,” said Ben Hammes, spokesman for Governor Branstad.

Hall questions cutting human services, while property tax credits and other tax breaks are being protected in the budget deal.    

“One hundred fifty-thousand dollars is being cut in lodging support for poor families who are receiving cancer treatment,” Hall said.  “At the same time tax credits and tax cuts that have been brought online the last few years are being held harmless.”

The GOP bill would balance this year’s budget without touching K-12 schools, Medicaid, or property tax credits. 

Critics say that leaves  a relatively small remainder of the state budget to absorb the cuts.

“These cuts are proposed in what I believe is a poor use of judgment and a manner that is not judicious,” Hall said. 

Tags: 
Department of Human Services
2017 Legislative Session
news

Tentative Budget Deal Reached; Some Cuts Scaled Back

By Jan 24, 2017
Radio Iowa

Statehouse Republicans have tentatively agreed to scale back some of Governor Branstad’s biggest proposed budget cuts for the fiscal year that ends in June. 

But numerous agencies will still have to give up millions of dollars they expected to be able to spend.     

The GOP is struggling to cut more than $100 million from this year’s budget  because tax receipts have not met expectations.    

Senator Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) said for example the governor’s request to cut $25 million from the Regents schools gave legislators heartburn.

Iowa’s Cultural Trust Fund to Benefit the Arts Raided by Budget Cutters

By Jan 24, 2017
John Pemble/IPR

Dozens of artists and representatives of arts organizations from around the state crowded a committee room at the statehouse today, urging lawmakers not to empty out a trust fund that benefits the arts in communities around the state.   

The Iowa Cultural Trust fund is on the chopping block as state lawmakers strive to cover a shortfall in the state budget for the fiscal year that ends in June. 

A tentative budget agreement would take the entire $6 million in the fund, and use it to offset cuts to a range of state agencies.