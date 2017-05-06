Broadcast Outage Alert

The following IPR News & Studio One stations are off the air:

-KUNI 90.9 FM - Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids

-KNSY 89.7 FM - Dubuque

-102.1 FM Translator - Eldridge

The following IPR Classical station is off the air:

-101.7 FM Translator - Dubuque

Alternate ways to hear Iowa Public Radio during the outage:

-Via our Online Streams at the top of each web page.

-Download our free Mobile App.

-Hear IPR News on WSUI AM 910 or WOI AM 640.

-In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City, hear IPR News & Studio One on KSUI 91.7 FM HD-2. In the Quad Cities, on KNSB 91.1 FM.

A tower climbing crew is inspecting and replacing equipment at the KUNI transmitter site, and we must be off-air for the safety of the climbers. This scheduled maintenance should be brief. We appreciate your patience during this outage, and we apologize for the inconvenience.