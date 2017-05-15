Branstad “So Excited” About Lifting of Embargo of Iowa Beef to China

By 6 minutes ago
  • AgriLife Today

Iowa beef products could be reaching Chinese consumers by mid-July under a U.S.-Chinese trade agreement announced last week.

China imposed an embargo on U.S. beef after a case of Mad Cow disease in 2003.  

This is a really big deal. -Gov. Branstad

At his weekly news conference, Branstad called lifting the embargo a “really big deal.”

“This is something we wanted for years and years,” Branstad said.   “So I intend to bring Iowa premium beef to China and I intend to serve it in the ambassador’s residence and in the embassy.”      

China agreed to lift the ban on U.S. beef last September, but it became part of a trade deal announced on Friday that also covers imports of Chinese poultry products.  

Branstad said he’s glad the president of China is moving in the direction of free trade.     

They're already consuming a lot of Iowa pork and soybeans. -Gov. Branstad

“They’re already consuming a lot of Iowa pork and soybeans but we think this is going to be a great thing,” Branstad said.

The infected cow exported in 2003 came from Canada but was imported to China from Washington State.

In the past four years, Chinese per capita consumption of beef has grown by 33 percent, according to a report in Beef Issues Quarterly.

Tags: 
beef
agriculture
Terry Branstad
news

Related Content

Cattle Producers Approve State Checkoff

By Dec 8, 2016
Amy Mayer/IPR file photo

Iowa's beef producers have agreed to spend an extra 50 cents a head for a state checkoff.

Checkoff programs fund marketing and education for a variety of agricultural products. The state conducted a referendum on Nov. 30 to see whether cattle producers wanted to re-establish a state checkoff.

Plan To Shakeup USDA Worries Rural Advocates

By Jeremy Bernfeld May 12, 2017

Advocates for rural issues are up in arms after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced a plan that changes the position of a lieutenant that had been focused on rural issues in order to create one focused on trade.

USDA is limited in its number of undersecretaries. Creating a position focused on trade, which the agriculture industry maintains is vital to its economic growth, may force Perdue to scrap a current mission area.

Branstad Headed to China and Japan for Trade Mission After Election

By Oct 3, 2016
Flickr / Alpha

Gov. Terry Branstad is slated for a trade mission Japan and China next month to promote Iowa beef and pork products. Representatives of both industries, who will travel with the governor, say the two Asian countries present significant economic opportunities.