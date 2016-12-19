Branstad says Property Taxes, K-12 Funding and Medicaid Won't See Budget Reductions

By Dec 19, 2016
  • JIMMY CENTERS / OFFICE OF GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD

Some spending reductions are to be expected in the upcoming budget, according to Gov. Terry Branstad. Due to lower revenue estimates, Iowa will likely have to cut about $100 million.

Despite this challenge, Branstad says he won’t consider an across-the-board cut.

"Instead I’m going to work with the legislature and make recommendations," says Branstad at his weekly news conference today. "I want to protect K-12 school aid from reductions, and property tax credits, I don’t want to see those reduced."

Branstad also says that a reduction to Medicaid funding is off limits. The three for-profit companies that took over the program in April have yet to make any money, and recently the state increased the amount it was paying the companies by $33 million.

Tags: 
budget
news
Branstad

Related Content

State Revenues Fall Short; Budget Cuts Needed

By Dec 13, 2016
Joyce Russell/IPR

State lawmakers will have the tough job of cutting this year’s state budget when they convene in January, after new projections Monday from the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference. 

The REC predicts that tax receipts will grow by 4.2 percent in the current fiscal year that ends June 30.

That’s $96 million less than earlier estimates.    

Department of Management Director Dave Roederer says to accommodate the shortfall, the governor will be recommending how to cut this year’s budget by roughly $100 million.