Branstad says Property Taxes, K-12 Funding and Medicaid Won't See Budget Reductions

Some spending reductions are to be expected in the upcoming budget, according to Gov. Terry Branstad. Due to lower revenue estimates, Iowa will likely have to cut about $100 million.

Despite this challenge, Branstad says he won’t consider an across-the-board cut.

"Instead I’m going to work with the legislature and make recommendations," says Branstad at his weekly news conference today. "I want to protect K-12 school aid from reductions, and property tax credits, I don’t want to see those reduced."

Branstad also says that a reduction to Medicaid funding is off limits. The three for-profit companies that took over the program in April have yet to make any money, and recently the state increased the amount it was paying the companies by $33 million.