Blue Avenue July 16

This show originally aired 6/4/17

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

TAJMO-DON'T LEAVE ME HERE

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD-EVEN THE SAVED NEED SAVING

JANIVA MAGNESS-I CAN TELL

KILBORN ALLEY BLUES BAND-GOING HARD

JON ZEEMAN-NOTHIN' IN THE WORLD

SAMANTHA FISH-YOU'LL NEVER CHANGE

BARRELHOUSE CHUCK-HOMAGE TO PINETOP PERKINS (EXCERPT)

CATFISH KEITH-MAMA DON'T YOU SELL IT

DOUG MAC LEOD-BAD MAGIC

REBEKAH MELDRUM-GYPSY

REV. RAVEN & THE CHAIN SMOKING ALTER BOYS-STOMPING AND SHOUTING

BILLY PRICE BAND-IT AIN'T A JUKE JOINT WITHOUT THE BLUES

6:00

SHAUN MURPHY-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, FRIENDS BLUES BLOWOUT, WATERLOO, 2/6/16

LITTLE WALTER-JUST KEEP LOVIN' HER

JOHN BRIM-DARK CLOUDS

JOHNNY SHINES-COOL DRIVER

BIG BOY SPIRES-ABOUT TO LOSE MY MIND

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)