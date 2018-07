Blue Avenue July 15

It's all about The Rolling Stones as a blues band!

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

BO DIDDLEY-MONA

THE ROLLING STONES-MONA

HOWLIN' WOLF-RED ROOSTER

THE ROLLING STONES-RED ROOSTER

OTIS RUSH-I CAN'T QUIT YOU BABY

THE ROLLING STONES-I CAN'T QUIT YOU, BABY

LITTLE WALTER-JUST YOUR FOOL

THE ROLLING STONES-JUST YOUR FOOL

BOB CORRITORE-SHUFF STUFF (EXCERPT)

MUDDY WATERS-I JUST WANT TO MAKE LOVE TO YOU

THE ROLLING STONES-I JUST WANT TO MAKE LOVE TO YOU

CHUCK BERRY-YOU CAN'T CATCH ME

THE ROLLING STONES-YOU CAN'T CATCH ME

MAGIC SAM-ALL YOUR LOVE

THE ROLLING STONES-ALL YOUR LOVE

SLIM HARPO-SHAKE YOUR HIPS

THE ROLLING STONES-SHAKE YOUR HIPS

THE ROLLING STONES-2120 S. MICHIGAN AVENUE (EXCERPT)

SOLOMAN BURKE-EVERYBODY NEEDS SOMEBODY TO LOVE

THE ROLLING STONES-EVERYBODY NEEDS SOMEBODY TO LOVE

ARTHUR ALEXANDER-YOU BETTER MOVE ON

THE ROLLING STONES-YOU BETTER MOVE ON

THE TEMPTATIONS-JUST MY IMAGINATION

THE ROLLING STONES-JUST MY IMAGINATION

EDDIE TAYLOR-RIDE 'EM ON DOWN

THE ROLLING STONES-RIDE 'EM ON DOWN

