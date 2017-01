Blue Avenue January 1

This show originally aired 11/20/16

WILLIAN CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

SUGAR RAY & THE BLUETONES-SEEING IS BELIEVING

THE FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS-DROWNING ON DRY LAND

DEB RYDER-NEW MECHANIC

BOBBY RUSH-CATFISH STEW

LIZ MANDEVILLE-RIVER OF BLOOD

COLIN JAMES-GOIN' DOWN

JIM VINER'S INCREDIBLE B3 BAND-CUTLASS SUPREME (EXCERPT)

BIG JON ATKINSON & BOB CORRITORE-MOJO HAND

JOHN BLUES BOYD-I AM THE REAL DEAL

THORNETTA DAVIS-I GOTTA SANG THE BLUES

DELTA III-ALL MIGHTY DOLLAR

BIG DAVE MC LEAN-YOU'LL NEED SOMEBODY ON YOUR BOND

DONALD RAY JOHNSON-YOU'RE THE ONE FOR ME

NANCY WRIGHT-BLUES FOR THE WESTSIDE (EXCERPT)

6:00

ROB LUMBARD-IPR EXCLUSIVE RECORDINGS, BOWLFUL OF BLUES FEST, NEWTON 9/4/16

PROFESSOR LONGHAIR-GO TO THE MARDI GRAS

IRMA THOMAS-DON'T MESS WITH MY MAN

CHRIS KENNER-ROCKET TO THE MOON

ROBERT PARKER-ACROSS THE TRACKS

WILLIAN CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)