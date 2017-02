Blue Avenue February 5

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

TORONZO CANNON-THE PAIN AROUND ME

MARK CAMERON-SOMEWHERE DOWN THE LINE

HOT TAMALE & THE RED HOTS-DANGEROUS MOOD

ERIC BIBB-THE HAPPIEST MAN IN THE WORLD

DOUG MAC LEOD-HOME COOKIN'

JOHN LONG-THINGS CAN'T BE DOWN ALWAYS

NANCY WRIGHT-BOOGIE FOR JL (EXCERPT)

LUTHER DICKINSON-HOW I WISH MY TRAIN WOULD COME

FIONA BOYES-STUBBORN OL' MULE

THE BLUE BAND w/CATHY HENRY-IN THE MOOD

DANIELLE NICOLE-IT AIN'T YOU

SENA EHRHARDT-DREAMIN' OR DYIN'

BOB CORRITORE-POTATO STOMP (EXCERPT)

6:00

THE CASH BOX KINGS-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, BOWLFUL OF BLUES FEST, NEWTON 8/30/14

MEMPHIS MINNIE-KIDMAN BLUES

PEE WEE HUGHES-I'M A COUNTRY BOY

JOHN LEE HOOKER-WHEN MY WIFE QUIT ME

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)